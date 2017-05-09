BY DONATUS NADI, Lafia

The Nasarawa state government and a chinese company, BEIDOU Group, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the procurement of fertilizer blending equipments.

Governor of Nasarawa state, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, said the meeting was a fallout of his recent visit with other northern governors to China on a business exploration last month.

According to him, after a close examination of other Chinese companies, BEIDOU company was considered the most competent in the manufacturing of the fertilizer blending equipment with over four different categories of the blending equipment that attracted the interest of the state government.

Al-Makura said to develop a robust agricultural sector the state government decided to prucure equipment which is capable of producing 30-40 tonnes of fertilizers per hour in order to supply to farmers on time and at subsidised rate.

He added that when the machines are fully installed the state would only consume only a fraction of the total production leaving the larger quantity for sale beyond the state which will further generate revenue for the state

Apart from the MoU entered between the state government and the BEIDOU company, Almakura said the company will synergize with the state university for establishment of an institute of agriculture to boost agriculture in the state.

Earlier Chairman of the company Jin Chuan, expressed delight with the state government for choosing to partner with her company, noting that they are ready to partner with the Nasarawa state government on any other agricultural endeavor.

She added that with the partnership both parties would benefit from the proceeds and that the company would be ready to assist farmers in the state.