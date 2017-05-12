The Trials And Travails Of Former Governor Nyako

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

Vice Admiral Murtala Hamman-Yero Nyako (Rtd) the former governor of Adamawa State, had successfully ensured a change of guard from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the build-up to the 2015 polls.

However, since he left office, the former governor, who played a key role in the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last general elections, has been embroiled in an intractable political case being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Recall that ex-Governor Nyako’s political travails started when he took a bold step in telling former President Goodluck Jonathan the truth about the excruciating effect of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East generally, where he, unlike other Northern governors then, boldly and pointedly told Jonathan that his administration had failed to tackle the insurgency headlong in the region.

To cap up his disaffection and grouse with the PDP administration under Jonathan, Nyako was among the five PDP governors who summoned the temerity to walk out on Jonathan in 2014 at the PDP National Convention holding at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

Nyako, being one of the arrow heads to rebel against the PDP, paid the price when he was impeached at the twilight of Jonathan’s Administration and he went on self-exile before returning back to the country after the 2015 elections in which APC was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall also that what started as a joke in the Boko Haram insurgency became a snare that escalated to a level of killing, maiming and kidnapping of innocent persons in the North – East region.

Having made several efforts to draw Jonathan’s attention, over the lackadaisical attitude of his administration in tackling the insurgency, to no avail, it became a fight between President Jonathan and him.

At this point, Nyako could not hide his feelings and therefore decided to make his intention known to the public by criticising Jonathan’s Administration, over what he termed their inability to address the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East and also being the brain behind it.

However, this open criticism against Jonathan did not go down well with the powers that be in the Jonathan’s administration, who felt that they were being exposed about their incapacity to deal with the issues of Boko Haram, in addition to how the money voted for the insecurity in the region was syphoned.

Buttressing the position of Vice Admiral Nyako on Boko Haram insurgence, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo confirmed recently that Jonathan’s Administration was using Boko Haram as ATM to enrich themselves rather than resolving the situation, which is also one of the reasons why the former National Security Administration (NSA) is being held captive by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Similarly, Nyako’s criticism of Jonathan’s administration on Boko Haram, coupled with how he, alongside other governors walked out on Jonathan when PDP convened at Eagle Square in Abuja, became a making ground for a massive onslaught against the ex-governor and his son, Abdul-Aziz by Jonathan’s administration to deal with them using every means available including the EFCC.

This equally led to a conspiracy between PDP stakeholders in Adamawa State, who were loyal to the then President Jonathan, to connive with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly to pass a vote of no confidence on Nyako’s administration which was used to impeach him illegally from office as governor of the state.

On the contrary, the Supreme Court nullified his impeachment recently, describing it as the highest point of political rascality perpetrated by the then Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ahmed Fintiri.

Besides that, three assassination attempts were reportedly carried out on the life of ex-governor Nyako on the same mission, which made him and his son, to leave Nigeria.

Note that within this period, Nyako and his team had already decamped to the APC in Adamawa State and when the 2015 electioneering campaigns intensified, though he was away, he instructed his political base to maintain the status quo by ensuring that all the candidates he supported took over the affairs of the state, including the governorship and other elective offices at the state and the national level.

From then on, the APC train began to move in the State with the party structures that were in the Camp of Nyako. More so, with the return of his son, who also returned from self-exile to strengthen the grassroots, it became obvious that the APC would win all elective positions in Adamawa, therefore becoming a threat to the PDP in the state.

Nyako, while on exile, reportedly spoke in tape recorders which were played to his party members, in whom he urged them to be stronger in faith and unity which became so by the mere listening of his voice, and they continue to pay allegiance to him with the assurance that PDP would be kicked out in the coming elections.

This development made ex-President Jonathan to be on revenge by carrying out plans through the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as major tool to get rid of Nyako, so as to frustrate his efforts in the 2015 elections in the state. In furtherance of the plan, AbdulAziz his son was also declared wanted by the EFCC.

Within this period, President Jonathan visited Adamawa twice to find means through which PDP would win the coming elections in the state, but Nyako’s structures which he had deployed in favour of APC, swept major votes at the polls including the governorship seat.

Political pundits believe that EFCC was invited to play the script of Jonathan, so as to frustrate Nyako and his camp from winning the elections, particularly because they knew the hand writing on the wall was very clear that nothing would stop the change train from taking a successful passage in Adamawa.

Political observers have severally submitted that Nyako’s witch-hunt and his obvious persecution by the EFCC was due to his courage to openly castigate and chastise ex-President Jonathan for allegedly committing genocide against the North East in the name of fighting Boko Haram.

Many also believe that Nyako’s frosty relationship with President Jonathan had prepared the grounds for the intense political fireworks that forced him and his son out on self-exile, beside that he staked out his neck, time and resources to make sure that the PDP was unseated in Adamawa and indeed Nigeria during the 2015 general election.

His political allies and even impartial observers had before now cried out that though Admiral Nyako had fought a good fight so that the change would come, but the man who fought for the Change in Adamawa and Nigeria is now completely forgotten by what he fought and believes in.

For Nyako, he is still suffering the political wounds inflicted on him by Jonathan’s administration, which can only be healed by the APC.