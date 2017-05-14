7 Nabbed In Lagos For Selling Day Old Baby For N250, 000

A 22 year old lady identified as Miss Onyinyechi Osoneye along with six other have been arrested by the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Police Command for allegedly selling a day old baby for the sum of N250,000:00.



It was gathered that the lady, Osoneye, was arrested by the operatives who were working on intelligence over the sale of her baby to Mr. and Mrs. Ike Nwata.



It was further learnt that Onyinyechi with the connivance of her mother, Mrs. Joy Osoneye concealed the pregnancy from her father knowing her father strict position on having a child out of wedlock.

It was further revealed that the man who impregnated Onyinyechi had on being informed of the pregnancy declined to be the one responsible for it

The police said their investigations showed that Onyinyechi was admitted to Peninsula Hospital, Ikota, Lekki – Ajah Expressway, where Mrs. Glory Ehinmi, 35 delivered the lady of a baby boy on March 1st, 2017.

According to them, Onyinyechi when arrested had declined the fact that she was pregnant and sold her baby, only to burst into tears on further interrogations and owned up on the crime.

She disclosed that Mrs. Glory Ehinmi took the baby from her at the point of delivery and gave him to Mrs. Prisca Okocha, 45, her sister and the owner of Peculiar Hospital, Orile, who offered Onyinyechi’s mother N250,000.

It was gathered that Mrs. Prisca Okocha thereafter contacted Mrs. Regina Anyanwu, 59 who subsequently brought the buyers, Mrs. and Mr. Ike Nwata.

The police said Mrs. Okocha confessed to investigators that she sold the baby for N850, 000 but gave the mother N250, 000.

It was further learnt that the couples who bought the child were desperately in need of a child organised a huge party to celebrate the baby’s arrival.

Mrs. Nwata was reported to have stayed away from the residence of her husband while they were expecting arrival of the baby, confessing that she was pretending to be pregnant each time she went to the husband’s house.

Though Onyinyechi could not be interviewed as she wept all through the period of the investigation, Mrs. Glory Ehinmi disclosed that what she did Onyinyechi was a favour, adding that the concealment was enough to suffocate the baby.

She pointed out that she was enrolled her for antenatal and fed her till she was delivered of the baby.

The baby has been handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs while five suspects have been transferred to Gender Office, State Headquarters, Ikeja for further investigations.