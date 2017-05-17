I’m Governor For All Abians – Ikpeazu

by MATTHIAS NWOGU, Umuahia

Abia State governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has promised that he would treat all Abia people equally, fairly and with respect.

Speaking when he received members of Ngwa Traditional Rulers Council, led by the chairman, Eze Nwabiaraije Enogwe, who paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House after his Supreme Court victory, the governor said that his administration would not discriminate against any section of the state but would ensure even development.

He said that he wants a united Abia under his watch and expressed happiness with the unity among Ngwa royal fathers.

The governor assured the traditional rulers that he will use them in carrying out some of his administration’s policies and programmes and called on them to support his government.

Earlier in an address on behalf of the council, the secretary, Eze Nnakwu Nnakwu said they came to congratulate the governor over his victory against Dr. Uche Ogah at the Supreme Court and thanked him for development projects he has put in place within two years of his government.

He urged him to redouble his efforts in developing the statenow that the distractions are over and urged him to continue with the good and people oriented projects he has been doing in Abia State particularly road construction in Aba