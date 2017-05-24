bY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai has said that the state government decided to sell its inherited 3,300 houses because it only gets a little above one million naira as yearly rent from available record from the previous government.

This was even as the governor disclosed that his administration has blacklisted 11 contractors and handed them over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for breach of contracts agreement.

El-Rufai said that, the affected contractors will never secure any contract from the state government again.

Speaking at the annual ministerial press briefing at the Nigeria Union of journalists (NUJ) Correspondents Chapel yesterday, Governor El-Rufai spoke through the state Commissioners for Works, Housing and Transport, Alhaji Hassan Mahmood Usman and his Budget and Planning counterpart Mohammed Sani Abdullahim.

According to the governor, civil servants were not paying for the houses as it was expected.

He said the record showed that, most civil servants paid as low as N690 per annum as rent for the houses,even at that some of the civil servants fail to pay.

According to him, what the state is spending in the maintenance of the houses were not in conformity with what the government is getting in return as rent.

“When we came on board we inherited 3,300 houses and we only got N1m as rent from these houses.

“It was based on this premise that we decided to sell them to interested buyers and at that we gave those living in these houses the right of first refusal.

“Apart from that,even those who can not buy these houses ,we have invited mortgage bank to help them get the houses”.

El-Rufai remarked that the bidding for the houses would be transparent to allow the citizens of the State acquire these houses, promising to ensure that proceeds from the sales would be judiciously used in other sectors.