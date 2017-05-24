By Ahuraka Isah, Abuja

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed sadness over the death of Channels TV State House Correspondent, Mr. Chukwuma Onuekwusi.

A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Prof Osinbajo extended heartfelt condolences to his family, as well as the Channels TV family on the very sad passing of Mr Onuekwusi.

He also commiserated with the State House Press Corps over the passage of their professional colleague, who combined high professionalism, wit, dedication and patriotism in his diligent reportage of activities in the Presidential Villa.

He prayed the Almighty God to comfort his family and all who mourn him.

The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has equally expressed sadness over the death Mr. Chukwuma Onuekwusi, in the early hours of yesterday after a brief illness.

Saraki in a statement by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late Onuekwusi as a hardworking, passionate and conscientious reporter who left nobody in doubt about his professional competence.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the management and staff of Channels Television and the State House Correspondents over the loss of the broadcast journalist.

“The news of the demise of Chukwuma Onuekwusi came to me with great shock. He was a thoroughbred broadcast journalist whose reports always leave you wanting more,” Saraki said.