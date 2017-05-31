By JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo
Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, swore-in his 39-member executive council comprising commissioners and special advisers,
Aregbesola  declared that he as well as his deputy, Mrs. Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori, were dropping their portfolios in Works and Infrastructure and Education respectively for new entrants into the cabinet to allow for more effective policy co-ordinations and supervisions.
The governor at the inauguration in Osogbo stated that the inauguration was long overdue, but for dire constraint of funds.
Aregbesola stressed that Osun was not insulated from the financial challenges that the country had during the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in Nigeria.
He held that Osun was receiving negative monthly allocations from the Federation Account during the period, saying ‎what hit Nigeria during this period was the equivalent of economic natural disaster and Osun was not alone.
The governor further stated that his government has responsibilities to three broad categories, the most important of which is the commitment to the generality of the people of the state whose mandate he swore an oath to exercise faithfully.
He also added that state workers whom his administration has a contractual obligation to pay at the end of every month, and the political class who made it possible to campaign, contest and win elections will be carried along in his administration.
Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in cabinet members, the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Ajibola Bashir, described the delay in the constitution of the cabinet by the Governor as a sign of courage and commitment to good governance.
He said  Aregbesola had exhibited high sense of commitment to raise the bar of governance in the last six years of his administration, saying this had reflected in the general well-being of the citizens.
The new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said the new cabinet would leave no stone unturned at ensuring unflinching support and cooperation with the present administration in the state.

