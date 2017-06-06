By ANDREW ESSIEN

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, is making moves towards reconciling the suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin with Speaker Yakubu Dogara and other principal officers of the green chamber.

It was learnt that Governor Ganduje has reached out to Speaker Dogara on the issue, and the lawmakers are considering recalling Hon. Jibrin from suspension.

Recall Jibrin was suspended by the House for 180 legislative days for exposing budget fraud allegedly committed by some principal officers of the House.

Sources at the Government House said as part of the initial reconciliation efforts, the governor on Monday invited the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Alhassan Doguwa, aand Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, enjoining them to bury the hatchet and forgive one another.

It was gathered that the deputy governor of the state, Prof. Hafeez Abubakar and the state APC chairman, Alh. Abdullahi Abbas, were in attendance in the meeting.