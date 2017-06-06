Anthony Ada Abraham With Agency Report

George and Amal Clooney are officially parents after she popped out twins … a girl and a boy!

Their rep says the birth went down Tuesday morning … and the lil Clooneys are named Ella and Alexander.

The high-profile couple had actually been keeping a low-profile lately in England. The last time Amal was out in public was at “The Promise” premiere on April 6 in London. You’ll recall, George showed up to an event 20 days later in London … with no Amal in sight.

Amal did throw George a surprise birthday party last month in London.

Their reps says mom and the kids are “healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days.”