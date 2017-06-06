By Winifred Ogbebo,



The minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, has said that the Ministerial Strategic Plan (MSP) developed by the Federal Ministry of Education will revive the education system in the country and make it competitive globally when fully implemented.

This is even as he said that the system has witnessed a steady stability, particularly at the tertiary level under this government.

Adamu stated this while speaking with journalists in his office recently on the achievements in the sector within the two years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

At the basic level of the education system, he said that one of the major focuses in the MSP is not just to address the issue of the out-of-school children but to ensure that the children in school are taught. To achieve this, he said, plans are underway to attract best brains to the teaching profession.

According to him, one of the ways is to offer scholarship to those pursuing teacher education at the tertiary level and when employed into teaching, to enjoy enhanced salary.

The minister, who described the inability of some states to access Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Intervention fund as ‘unfortunate,’ said that government is considering reducing percentage counter-part fund paid by states to ease their accessing of the fund. However, he said that the Federal Government is taking steps to make states pay serious attention to the development of basic education.

At the tertiary level, the Minister said that steps are being taken to ensure academic stability. Accordingly, the Governing Councils have been constituted, while visitation panels will soon be constituted as required by law. Also that a team to re-negotiate the 2009 Agreement between the Federal Government and the Unions in the institutions has been constituted.

He said that besides steady budgetary increase to the institutions, the intervention funds from TETFund and NEEDS Assessment have greatly enhanced their development thus increased access.