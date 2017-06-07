BY ALO ABIOLA

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has called for the extension of the budget support funds being made available to some states of the federation by the federal government to assist them in the payment of outstanding salaries beyond one year.

Making the call on Wednesday during a meeting with public school teachers in the state at the government house in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, the governor also urged the federal government to include the local government workers when the scheme is extended.

Fayose said: “The budget support scheme which the states have been enjoying ended last May. In the wisdom of the Federal Government we want to appeal that one, they should extend the budget support beyond the one for the state and two, to include the local government staff in the next one. This is so if it is only the state that is getting support while the local governments are not getting it will cause disparity between these two tiers of government. So, we are appealing to the FG to consider the two tiers of government in the budget support scheme. ”

While noting that it is a common practice all over the country that many of the council workers do stay away from their office, he said, “I want to urge the local government staff to ensure that they go to their office and work. As much as we love them, we want equally them to be responsible. To whom much is given, much is expected. Since they have been called to serve, they should serve well.

On why he held the meeting the teachers, the governor said, “By this meeting I have been able to sensitize them on facts surrounding the financial status of the state. I have been able to tell them that the Paris club refund coming to the state is half of what came the last time and cannot do much. The impression being given that it is to pay all salaries and emoluments of workers are wrong. How can this meager amount coming pay all outstanding salaries of four to five months, including leave bonus, pensioners etc.”