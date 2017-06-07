BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, ABUJA

All is now set for American professional boxer, greatest welterweight Champ of all time and businessman, Floyd Joy Sinclair Mayweather Jr. to visit Nigeria for the first time.

This was made known in a press conference held in Abuja recently and put together by Joy Afegbua (Tulip Fusion), Charles Okpaleke (Play Network), Alex Nwankwo (Zzini Media), Eddie Madaki,(Eddie MPR (PR)) and George Okoro. It was revealed by the organisers that preparations are already in top gear for the coming of the money man to Nigeria.

According to Alex Nwankwo of Zzini Media, he stated that they were happy to bring Floyd to Nigeria and Ghana which would serve as an eye opener, not just to the youths w, but Nigeria at large. He also promised that Nigeria would be in focus around the world during his visit. Alex informed journalists that Mayweather Jr. will be visiting Anambra State to speak to young entreprenurs.

Explaining some of the activities lined up during his visit, Charles Okpaleke of Play Network explained that Floyd Mayweather would be meeting with business men and women to see how they could collaborate and support their businesses, encourage them on how to get things done right and easier. He also said Floyd, who is known to support lots of charity work, will visit, support and encourage some of the returned chibok girls in the IDP camp to show support and love to them.

“We have organisation for humanity responsible for saving children with congenital heart diseases. We have the meningitis, Chibok Girls as well. So I think they are couple of NGO’s already showing interest but at the end of the day, we will only pick like three or four.

“We are working with charities like the Sickle Cell Organisation of Nigeria which is well renowned and recognised for their work in sickle cell research, treatment and support,” he butressed.

Also reacting, Eddie Madaki of Eddie MPR (PR) urged the media to support the wonderful effort in making sure that Nigeria is put in a good light especially at this time when the country is going through some challenges.

He spoke on the opportunities lined up for the Nigerian youths and entrepreneurs who are seeking for partnership and investment to increase their businesses. He promised that they will be a wonderful host to Mayweather who is keenly anticipating his visit to Nigeria , which also would draw tourist attraction to Nigeria during his stay.

“It’s going to be an entertainment experience that is without bond .I promise that nothing like that will ever be seen in Nigeria without a doubt and i must give kudos to the team.

“We are going to be having media coverage, covering every activity in Abuja from boxing, charity and also the boxing event at the Hilton. It’s kind of a way to also enlighten the youths and see how they could also be successful.

“We are also inviting Bash Ali as well to encourage some other youths. On the 15th, we plan to visit the Chibok girls that have been freed; there is a list of things we plan to do in terms of giving back to Nigeria,” he stressed.

Earlier, at a speech presented by Floyd Mayweather in a Press Conference leading to his visit to Nigeria this June 14, 2017, he said Africa is our mother land and Nigeria, our root.

“We decided to visit Africa and Nigeria in paticular, first to support our brother and friend, Prince. He told me a lot about the good plans he has for Nigeria and for his state, Anambra. He’s a good man and he’s got a good heart, so this is part of the reason I decided to support him and come down here myself. We will be visiting some states around the country, have the opportunity to start by looking at possible areas of investment because Africa and Nigeria have got so much potentials.”

“During my stay, I will really like to experience the hospitality that Africa and again the much talked about Nigerian hospitality has to offer as I hope to enjoy my stay and travel to a lot of places and see how we can help,” he concluded.