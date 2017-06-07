By Ejike Ejike,



Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, will today, in Maiduguri, Borno State flag off the distribution of 30,000 metric tonnes (1,032 trucks) of cereal directly to affected persons in the Northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi and Gombe. ‎

The spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, Sani Datti, who revealed this, said this special relief intervention has the objective of highlighting the strategies that would be adopted for distribution of relief materials approved by the federal government for displaced persons in the North East in accordance with the humanitarian principles.

He stated that “it will also serves as litmus test for full cycle of intervention adapting world best practices while considering our own local peculiarities, exhibiting the best of transparency, accountability and in full consideration of the protection and integrity of the affected persons

“Each household beneficiary would be issued with a voucher, which is redeemed at the receipt of the household allocation of the food basket. It also involves taking the materials to the doorsteps of the affected persons.

“The distribution is based on dry ration calculations of six persons per household and food ration per individual for 30 days at 280 grams.‎”

Relief intervention will be also airlifted for areas that have inaccessible roads or security threat by the Nigeria Air force.

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Engr. Mustapha Maihaja said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that the distribution was done in transparent manners for optimal accomplishment of task and operational objectives.