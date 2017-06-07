*demands nominal role, expatriate quota

ADEBIYI ADEDAPO,

The House of Representatives Committee on Telecommunications yesterday issued a one week ultimatum to chief executives of telecommunications companies operating in Nigeria, to appear before it, over incessant job loss, drop in revenue and regular network failure.

The committee also directed that documents requested, including nominal roles, expatriate quotas and other relevant documents by each company between the period of 2010 -2017, be submitted on or before Monday 12 June .

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi during investigative hearing noted that representatives of the telecommunications companies were not competent enough to take responsibilities on behalf of their organisations, thereby held that their testimonies would not be admitted by the parliament.

“We want the CEO’s to appear in persons on the 14th June , we don’t someone who cannot take responsibility for the company. In the particular case of Globacom, since they don’t have a CEO, whoever acts in that capacity should appear in person and all documents requested should be submitted to the Committee’s Secretariat by Monday June 12 ,” the Chairman stated.

Akinade-Fijabi however urged the telecommunications companies to comply with the committee’s directive, so as to ensure a smooth investigative process.

He noted that the committee was time bound by the ruling of the House, and as such must conclude it’s assignment within the stipulated period.

The House has in April directed it’s standing Committee on Telecommunications to probe the incessant job losses in the telecommunications industry.

The resolution followed a motion on “Need to Investigate Massive Job Losses in the Telecommunications Industry” sponsored by the member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State Hon. Olasupo Abiodun Adeola.

Adeola argued that the bulk of government revenues generated in the sector came from taxes paid by telecommunications companies and their employees, expressed concern that with the flagrant violation of the expatriates’ quota under the Immigration Act, 1963, the telecommunications companies had higher percentage of foreigners taking up jobs.