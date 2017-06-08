Group Tasks FG On Downward Review Of Exchange Rate For Pilgrims

BY Adebayo Waheed, Ibadan

The federal government has been urged to review downward the exchange rate approved for the intending pilgrims to this year’s hajj in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The national president of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organizations (NACOMYO), Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde in a statement on Thursday, implored government to consider the relative importance of the religious undertaking to the nation.

According to NACOMYO, it offers opportunity for Nigerians performing the hajj, a “Journey of a life time” to pray for the nation to overcome its multiplicity of challenges as well as the well being of other Nigerians.

NACOMYO, while not unmindful of the implications of such review on the country’s economy noted that the pilgrimage involves strict spiritual observance, devotions by pilgrims, and coupled with their sincerity of purpose as well as deep sense of patriotism put the nation at an advantage as the faithful will pray for God to guide the nation’s leaders aright and move us from the quagmire.

The apex Muslim youth body stated that the approved rate had resulted into astronomical increase of the hajj fare and beyond the average Muslims who would have made it to the holy lands, just as it will also hold back National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) from meeting its allocation approved by Saudi authorities.

It also called for understanding on the part of government, stakeholders and managers of the country’s economy, urging them to be tolerant in the overall interest of nation building.

Meanwhile, NACOMYO has condemned the senseless, idiotic and irrational behavior of Arewa Youth Forum restricting lawful citizens to a part of the country, describing it as an abomination, ethnic hatred and should not rear its ugly head in a civilized nation like Nigeria.

It said the action was an intimidation and undermines our corporate existence as a nation.

It explained that Nigerians should not be made aliens in their country and therefore no effort should be spared by government at bringing the leadership of the regional group to question.

It hailed Federal and Kaduna State governments’ promptness on the seemingly division being orchestrated by Arewa youth, and with serious implication on the next dispensation and must be investigated.

“Even though membership of the group could cut across, majority, for obvious reasons will be of Islamic faith and therefore their action violates the spirit and virtues of the season, Ramadan, which preaches peaceful co-existence, good neighborliness, affection, charity and benevolence among others