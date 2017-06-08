JOSHUA DADA,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed June 12 as its primary election in its bid to fill the seat of Osun West Senatorial district that became vacant after the sudden demise of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.

A statement signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo yesterday by the state chairman of the party, Hon Soji Adagunodo stated that six members of the party have formalized their intention to contest the seat.

According to him, screening of aspirants will hold today (Friday 9th June) while screening appeal will hold on Saturday 10th June adding that both exercises will hold at the PDP state secretariat in Osogbo.

The statement further revealed that election of three -man adhoc delegates will hold on Saturday 10th June at all the wards in Osun west senatorial district while the appeal holds on Sunday June 11th.

Adagunodo stated that the party’s primaries for the Bye Election will hold on Monday June 12th at the party’s Secretariat in the state capital.

The party chairman charged all members of the party in the state to be law abiding and join hands to win the poll.