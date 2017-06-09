Osun Government has declared Monday as public holiday to commemorate the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

This is contained in a release signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Adelani Baderinwa in Osogbo on Friday.

“The public holiday is to commemorate the June 12, 1993 presidential election believed to have been won by the late business mogul, late Bashorun MKO Abiola, but was annulled by the General Ibrahim Babangida junta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government of Osun under Gov. Rauf Aregbesola has been celebrating the day since 2011. (NAN)