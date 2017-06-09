‎BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

As part of efforts to meet its personnel uniform requirement, the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) has commissioned a well equipped tailoring workshop worth N40million at Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base Kaduna.

Performing the commissioning, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar said the tailoring workshop which is equipped with 86 unit of state-of-the-art tailoring machines is capable of producing military and paramilitary uniforms for the country at lower rate thereby addressing issues of foreign exchange.

He said, the tailoring workshop will offer NAF and the federal government the opportunity to celebrate one of such achievements aimed at self-sufficiency in virtually all that it will need.

The Air Chief, expressed optimism that the establishment of the tailoring workshop will no doubt go a long way to ensure ample and timely provision of uniforms to NAF personnel at relatively cheaper rates, adding that it would also provide an avenue for the hands-on training of airmen of the tailoring specialty, which the service would ordinarily have sought elsewhere at substancial cost.

He said, “it is a common knowledge that our nation is currently experiencing economic challenges. It therefore behoves on all of us to key into the Federal Government’s policy of prudent management of resources and self-reliance by coming up with ideas that would ease the burden on our limited finances and foreign exchange.

“The establishment of the NAFIL tailoring workshop will not only meets this desire, but would also go a long way in changing the perception of NAF personnel towards the Company, which is wholly owned by all NAF personnel.

“The importance of a world class tailoring facility of this nature cannot be overemphasized. The NAF, with over 53 years of existence, is actually ripe enough to ensure the provision of its own uniforms and accoutrements without outsourcing sensitive and highly restricted materials to third parties”.

He therefore urged the management of the workshop and the board of directors to ensure the sustainability of the commendable effort.

Earlier, Managing Director, NAFIL, Air Vice Mashal A B Bagare reiterated that the workshop will serve as a training establishment for airmen recruited into the NAF as tailors, adding that, the headquarters of NAF had posted in the first batch of 15 airmen as part of the take-off staff of the workshop.

He disclosed that the Head Quarters NAF has already directed that the workshop hitt the ground running with sowing of 2,000 unit of number 4 trousers, adding that a private outfit charged with the production of uniforms for the US embassy security retirement is gradually ‎coming to friction.

The workshop, which is one of the NAF investment portfolio has different sections such as the fabric, cutting, overlucking, production line and quality control sections among others.