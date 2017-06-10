BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Determined to ease FCT farmers’ access to high quality inputs, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said that it would soon commence upgrading of facilities in 11 Agro Services Centres of the six area councils.

In a speech at the flag off of the sales of subsidized inputs to farmers in Gwagwalada, FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello also explained that already, the administration has demonstrated its readiness to ensure that farmers have seamless access to agricultural inputs by keying into the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchors Borrowers’ Scheme.

“The FCT Administration is determined to improve the agricultural productivity of farmers by giving them incentives and implementing projects/programmes aimed at making agriculture profitable and attractive to the youths”, he added.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye, the minister revealed that the farm inputs such as water pumps, sprayers and Agro chemicals would be sold to each beneficiary at 50% subsidized price.

