By Yahya Sarki, Kebbi.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kebbi has flagged off its local government election campaign with the opposition parties in the state, especially the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, declaring support for the Kebbi APC.

The event took place at the Haliru Abdu Stadium in Birnin Kebbi ahead of the July 15 Council polls in the state.

The ceremony which was attended by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto, APC state executives, federal and state lawmakers of APC , PDP decampees and thousands of party members from the 21 local governments areas of the state, witnessed an unprecedented crowd.

In what could be said to be the near dearth of opposition in the state, with both factions of the PDP in the state declaring support for the Governor Bagudu-led APC, powerful chieftains of PDP like Alh. Bello Doya, former PDP chairman, Ambassador Muhammad Isah Argungu, former campaign DG of Governor Dakingari and General Bello Sarkin Yaki, PDP 2015 guber candidate, former PDP local government Chairmen all decamped to APC with thousands of their supporters at the rally signalling the end of PDP in Kebbi State.

Barrister Attahiru Maccido, State APC chairman told the crowd that Kebbi APC has made history and victory by bringing the opposition to its side.

He also stated that governor Bagudu did not interfere in the party’s primaries for the election of local government chairmen who will fly the party’s flag at 15 July local government polls in the state.

In his goodwill message, the governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, described governor Bagudu’s humility and good leadership qualities responsible for the massive decampees to APC in Kebbi.

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu in his remarks thanked the party’s stakeholders for the victory of wooing large portion of PDP chieftains with their supporters to APC.

He reassured the decampees of equal opportunity in the party while calling on all APC flags bears for local polls not embrace all and gear up for campaign in their areas.

” I commend all of you for your sacrifice, both the elders and members of APC. We are now one big family with the decampees, APC is the party for all in Kebbi, but don’t be carried away by the recent success, go out and campaign don’t relax ”, he said.

The event was rounded up by presenting flags to 21 local government council candidates of APC by governor Bagudu of Kebbi assisted by the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.