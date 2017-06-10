By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Nigeria Union has decried the non payment of pension for the month of May to pensioners across the country.

The Union, in a statement jointly signed by both the national president, Dr. A.O Afolayan and the general secretary, Elder Actor Zal, lamented the hardship the non-payment of the May pension has caused its members all over the country.

The Union lamented that many of their members, many of whom are well advanced in age and have therefore become special species on account of their health and old age.

“Efforts to find out what could have been the cause of the delay for the payment received no proper and convincing explanation from the Federal Government pay agencies.

“Meanwhile, civil servants have received their May salaries.

The Union therefore appeals to the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Oshinbajo to as a matter of urgency intervene and ensure that May pension is paid immediately without further delay in order to ameliorate the suffering of our teaming members across the nation most of whom are aged, and to as well make it a deliberate policy that pensioners are paid latest by 25th of every month,” the statement said.

The Union added that this could be one of the best legacies that this government would bequeath to the nation as it is done in other normal climes that recognize and appreciate the labour and services of their past heroes.

Related