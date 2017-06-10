BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

The FCT minister, Malam Mohammed Musa Bello has approved the appointment of Dr. Matthew Abu Ashikeni as the acting executive secretary of the FCT Primary Health Care Board (PHCD).

The appointment which is with immediate effect followed the termination of the appointment of the former executive secretary of the agency, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed.

Until his appointment, Dr. Ashikeni was the director, planning, research and statistics and a member, National Post Graduate Medical College of Nigeria.

Ashikeni who holds a masters degree in public health from University of Liverpool, joined the services of the FCT administration in 1990 as a medical officer and he is a fellow of West Africa College of Physicians.

He has served the administration in various capacities as consultant community/public health physician and head, safe motherhood, public health department, consultant community physician and head, disease control department, FCT Primary Health Care Board among others.

