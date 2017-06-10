By Adedapo Adebiyi, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has urged Nigerians to be fair in their assessment of the 8th House in the last two years. Dogara,who noted that the parliament is hardly popular in every democracy, argued that adding an objective assessment is more difficult in the Nigerian society.

According to Speaker, Nigerians must take into account “our promise to bring change to and render nugatory the old narratives about our Parliament.”

“We must never discount the fact that it is not what you change from but what you change to that brings true transformation. Change is about what you embrace not what you abandon. Objective assessment is often difficult in an environment such as ours where we want those in government to live the way we want but we want to be free to live anyhow,” he said.

However, five state governors, who are former members of the House of Representatives, were conspicuously absent at yesterday’s 2nd year anniversary of the 8th Assembly held at National Assembly.

This is just as the Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onognen, who was also invited for the celebration, neither attended not send a representative.

Former speakers of the House, Aminu Bello Masari and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who are now serving governors of Katsina and Sokoto respectively, did not attend or send representatives as well.

Other state governors expected are that of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson and Enugu State, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

