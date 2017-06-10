The Embassy of Spain, Nigeria, has announced the first Baobab competition for children illustrators’ resident in Nigeria and Benin Republic. Winner of the competition gets an all-expenses paid trip to participate in the 2017 Illustrisima Drawing and Illustration Fair in Madrid, Spain.

In a statement released by the mission, illustrators will submit a visual rendition of the poem Dona Pito Piturra by the famous Spanish poet, Gloria Fuertes whose works (poetry and short stories) were largely devoted to children and spanned subjects of pain and agony, that the Fuertes is no stranger to.

The competition forms part of the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of Fuertes who lived between 1918 to 1998.

Cultural Adviser, Spanish Embassy Nigeria, Eva Barta who spoke on the sudden diversification of the mission’s cultural activities in the field of illustration says, the art of illustration is one field it had been exploring in the past, and has dedicated a small part of its budget towards improving the stillborn artform.

“Children illustrated books are still not much developed in Nigeria, although it is a basic tool to encourage children to read and to educate them in a pleasant way. We feel there is need for further work on it,” said Barta.

Barta said the project is not meant to replace the 11-year running Spanish Visual Arts Competition rather its meant to present other artists the opportunity to showcase their talents.

All illustration submissions must be 42 X 21cm high, and judged based on the communicative power of the image to project the poem, as well as its ability to input additional information, emotion and atmosphere to the poem. Aesthetics and the appropriateness of artworks will factor hugely into the selection of the winning works.

To ensure proper submission, all artworks must be an unsigned and original work of the artist, and hand delivered or physically mailed to the embassy alongside a scanned copy of the artist’s national ID card, drivers’ license or birth certificate, including a passport photograph. Participants should enclose their short bios and contact information in an envelope.

Deadline for submissions is June 16, 2017 and the jury comprising of illustration experts will select a winner by June 22nd 2017.