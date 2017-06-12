Africa International College Blaise Academic Excellence

By OMONU YAX-NELSON, Abuja

The Africa International College (AIC), has become an institution that

is well focused on total child development and academic excellence.

The spokesperson of the school Mr. Adekunle Bamigbala asserted this in

a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Bamigbala said, “The stunning performance of the students of the

school in various examinations in the country is a demonstration of

the school’s leading role in academic strides.”

He explained further that, “In 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation

Board (JAMB), student, Nnodu Chizulum Ifeanyi scored 297 and all the

students scored well above 200″. These excellent scores have been

consistent in the last three academic sessions.

According to him, the college places great emphasis on achieving the

objectives of secondary education as stated in the National Policy on

Education at the same time ensuring that AIC students meet

International Standards and requirements for various disciplines.

He reiterated that “Our school is a caring and friendly Centre of

excellence where students grow and learn in a secured, creative and

friendly environment.” Mr. Bamigbala stressed further that the Staff,

Students and Parents have formed a strong synergy to ensuring the best

outcomes at all times.

“We believe that an all-round education is important for development

and we are determined to do our very best for every student in the

school. Students have access to high quality education, together with

opportunities for creative, sporting and cultural activities.”

Providing background to what makes Africa International College

unique, the spokesperson of the school said, “We also apply

international best practices and policies to expose our students to

all relevant disciplines, as well as extensive co-curricular

activities. Every student is encouraged to be part of a club or

society to benefit from these activities.” This qualities are attested

to by the spread and outcome of our alumni in the best institutions

around the world. AIC alumni are among the best graduating students in

many Universities in Europe, USA and some of the best private

Universities in Nigeria.

“At AIC, we aim to groom our students for the challenges of tertiary

education both within Africa and all over the world. Thus, we prepare

AIC students for national exams in Nigeria and international

qualifying tests such as JSSE, SSCE, NECO, JAMB, SAT, TOEFL, etc. Our

students also participate in exchange programmes and competitions both

locally and internationally.”

Africa International College, AIC is a sprawling academic institution

located in a secured serene environment where both staff and students

grow to totally achieve their God-given potentials.