‘Africa International College Focused On Excellence’

By Omonu Yax-Nelson

The Africa International College (AIC), has become an institution that is well focused on total child development and academic excellence. The spokesperson of the school Mr. Adekunle Bamigbala asserted this in a statement released on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Bamigbala said, “the stunning performance of the students of the school in various examinations in the country is a demonstration of the school’s leading role in academic strides.”

He explained further that, “In 2017 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), student, Nnodu Chizulum Ifeanyi scored 297 and all the students scored well above 200″. These excellent scores have been consistent in the last three academic sessions.

According to him, the college places great emphasis on achieving the objectives of secondary education as stated in the National Policy on Education at the same time ensuring that AIC students meet International Standards and requirements for various disciplines.

He reiterated that “Our school is a caring and friendly centre of excellence where students grow and learn in a secured, creative and friendly environment.” Mr. Bamigbala stressed further that the Staff, Students and Parents have formed a strong synergy to ensuring the best outcomes at all times.

“We believe that an all-round education is important for development and we are determined to do our very best for every student in the school. Students have access to high quality education, together with opportunities for creative, sporting and cultural activities.”

Providing background to what makes Africa International College unique, the spokesperson of the school said, “We also apply international best practices and policies to expose our students to all relevant disciplines, as well as extensive co-curricular activities. Every student is encouraged to be part of a club or society to benefit from these activities.” This qualities are attested to by the spread and outcome of our alumni in the best institutions around the world. AIC alumni are among the best graduating students in many Universities in Europe, USA and some of the best private Universities in Nigeria.

“At AIC, we aim to groom our students for the challenges of tertiary education both within Africa and all over the world. Thus, we prepare AIC students for national exams in Nigeria and international qualifying tests such as JSSE, SSCE, NECO, JAMB, SAT, TOEFL, etc. Our students also participate in exchange programmes and competitions both locally and internationally.”

Africa International College, AIC is a sprawling academic institution located in a secured serene environment where both staff and students grow to totally achieve their God-given potentials.