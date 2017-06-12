APC Guber Aspirant Drops Ambition, Supports Obiano

By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

Re-election bid of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state yesterday , received a huge boost as a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in the November 18 governorship election, Mr Harris Chuma, has dropped his ambition and declared support for Obiano.

Chuma said the decision to withdraw from the governorship contest was arrived at after a diligent assessment of the performances of the Obiano administration in the past three years insisting that it would amount to self- deceit and a disservice to the people of the state for him to continue to run.

The erstwhile APC Guber-aspirant who addressed a press conference in Awka, the Anambra state capital stated further that in order to ensure that Obiano was re- elected, he has decided to decamp to his political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APG), adding he had already instructed his coordinators in the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, numbering about 420 to collapse their structure into that of Obiano and join the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

He lamented that some politicians in the state were indulging in hate politics and urged the people of the state to shun those he called “agents of darkness in priestly robes”, adding that such people would undermine the ongoing development strides going in the state should they be voted into power.

Text of his press conference read: “They ( some politicians) have succeeded in deepening hate politics and campaign of calumny in the state.

“ We have come to put an end to their deceitful ways. We have embraced the truth, and we will preach the gospel truth to all the nooks and crannies of Anambra and beyond.

“Do not parley with selfish cabal who negotiate for political settlement and unfettered access to government funds.

He added,”They don’t mean well for the state. Support the incorrigible Governor Willie Obiano to continue the good works he is doing.