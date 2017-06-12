Bonugu Community Laments Lack Of Secondary School, Health Centre

BY CECILIA OGEZI

Chief of Bonugu village in Kwali area council, Ayuba Musa Attumu has lamented lack of secondary school in the community to serve children of secondary school age in the village.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in his residence at the weekend, Attumu disclosed that the village which has only a primary school was in need of a primary health centre in case of emergencies.

The village chief stressed that the village which is in the central ward, lacks basic amenities to help residents, adding that there was no adequate provision for him as a chief and no palace to effectively run the affairs of the village.

He also spoke of the need for provision of borehole in the village, because getting potable water has posed serious challenge to the citizens, just as he called on the people of Gwari tribe in the country, to be progressive-minded for them to achieve the level of development they need.

Attumu also expressed concerns on the levels of unemployment in the area, adding that the situation might lead to social vices, capable of disturbing the peace which residents are enjoying at the moment.