FG Assures Egyptian Of Support As UNESCO Helmsman

By Winifred Ogbebo, Abuja

The minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, has pledged federal government’s support to Egyptian government-sponsored candidate, Her Excellency, Moushira Khattah for the post of Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO),

The minister stated this in his office in Abuja while receiving Her Excellency, Moushjira Khattab and her delegates who paid him a courtesy visit, on Friday June 9, 2017.

He said that Nigeria and Egypt have had a cordial bilateral relationship and cooperation, especially in the areas of education, noting that the support will strengthen the relationship.

Adamu also commended the government of Egypt for the scholarships awarded to Nigerian students, saying that Nigeria will continue to collaborate with Egypt at international fora for the betterment of both countries.

Speaking earlier, Her Excellency Moushira Khattab, a former Ambassador of Egypt to South Africa, now canvassing for the post of Director- General to UNESCO, stressed on the need for Nigeria’s support as both countries have long standing cordial relationship.

She said that her focus will be to promote human right, world peace and empowerment of youths, noting that the world is facing so many challenges especially in the areas of terrorism and unemployment.

Also speaking, the Ambassador of Egypt to Nigeria, His Excellency Ambassador Assem Hanify, said that his country and Nigeria have friendly relationship, and co- members of the E9 Countries.

He said that many Nigerians are studying in Egypt either on scholarship or self-sponsorship. In 2011, he noted, Egyptian Cultural Centre awarded nine (9) scholarship offers to Nigerian students from Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Bauchi.