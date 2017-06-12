Officials Recover 62 Bodies From Myanmar Crashed Military Plane

Officials say 62 of the bodies of passengers who were aboard a Myanmar military transport plane that crashed into the Andaman Sea on June 7 have been recovered.

The Chinese-made Shaanxi Y-8 aircraft was carrying 122 people, mostly soldiers and their families, from the southern coast to the commercial capital of Yangon, when it went down on Wednesday.

According to a post on Facebook by Myanmar Commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing on Monday said a total of 62 bodies have been pulled from the water so far.

In a post at the weekend, the army chief said there had been a “very big cloud’’ at the time of the crash.

No official cause has been announced.

Several countries, including China, have offered to assist Myanmar, but state media said on Sunday they had been rejected.

The country has a notoriously poor aviation safety record.

The last crash involving a military aircraft was in February 2016.

Five people were killed when a plane went down outside Naypyitaw, the political capital.

In 2012, a commercial Air Bagan flight crashed and caught fire while landing at Heho airport, in southern Shan state, on Christmas Day and two people died. (dpa/NAN)