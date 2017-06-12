Osun Senatorial Re-run: APC’s Receives Commendation On Decision 

…Exonorates Saraki, Oyegun over Aregbesola’s candidate

Ahead the re-run Senatorial election in Osun state, a platform of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) known as Change for Real (CFR), has commended the decision of the leadership of the party to uphold the outcome of the Screening panel which disqualified a serving Commissioner in the state Mr. Mudashiru Hussain, warning against imposition of candidate in whatever guide.

They also exonerated the National Chairman of APC Chief John Oyegun and the Senate President Bukola Saraki against any complicity.

In a statement signed on Monday in Abuja by the National Coordinator of the platform, Abayomi Oluremi, also alleged that the disqualified aspirant, who is also the prefer candidate of Governor Aregbesola, “has secretly picked the Alliance for Democracy (AD) ticket in case APC refuse to favour him.”

The statement while commending the Screening panel for upholding the constitution of the party to the later, said the party law book forbid any serving public official to contest election without proper resignation within 30 days like in the case of Mr. Mudashiru Hussain.

The party constitution state that: “In conformity with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, qualification for aspirants to respect offices in State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate, Governor and President, the party’s guidelines prescribe that an aspirant seeking public office on its platform shall not have remained as an employee of the Public Service within 30 days preceding the date of the election.”

“We reject imposition in totality. What is happening in Lagos today should not be allowed to spread to other APC control state, where just one man in the name of being a party national leader, singlehandedly pick whoever he wants.

“This is democracy. The will of the people must prevail over imposition, moreover when the said candidate (Hussain) is not even qualify to run for an elective office for now being a serving Commissioner.”

While urging Chief Oyegun led APC not to bow to any form of blackmail from any angle, the APC members of the group mostly from the state of Osun, reminded Chief Oyegun of his experiences in Ondo and Kogi governorship elections where the same former governor and Governor Rauf Aregbesola, wanted to impose another candidates against the wish of the people.

“We are using this medium to warned Chief Oyegun not to compromise his position or bow to any form of preasure from Bola Tinubu or Aregbesola against the wish of Osun people. We are also calling on the party leadership to immediately give go ahead for the primaries hold, as Osun people will never accept any change outside the current position of the Screening and the Appeal Panels that have rejected the candidacy of Mr. Mudashiru Hussain.”