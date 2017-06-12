Police Arrest Kidnap Kingpin, 6 Others In Lagos

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested one Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike a.k.a Evans, a native of Nnewi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State who is the vicious leader of a highly organised kidnap for ransom syndicate and criminal gang terrorising and responsible for several kidnap of notable/prominent Nigerians in Lagos State, including the Western, Eastern, South-South and some Northern States and six of his members at Magodo Estate, Ikeja Area of Lagos state.

Other members of the gang are Felix Chinemerem, 36 years native of Arochukwu in Ohafia LGA of Abia State second in command of Evans; Nwosu Chikodi Chukwuma aka Sudo 42 years, 3rd in Command to Evans; Uchechukwu Amadi, native of Anambra State longtime Evans boy and head of the detention Camp in Igando.

Also, Ogechi Amadi is the woman who rented the house and cooks for the Kidnappers and their victims in the camp; Suoyo Paul aka Nwana 42 years native of Bayelsa States gang member and Supplier of Rifles and Ammunitions to Evans; ‎and Ikenna Emeka 28 years native of Anambra State.

Some of their victims are Mbarikatta William Uboma; Paul Cole, Director with Ocean Glory Commodities; Mohammed Jamal, a Lebanese; Kingsley Nwokenta; Anthony Ozoanidobi; Leo Abraham; Ojuku Cosmos.

Others are Ojukwu Cosmas, 45, who sells Toyota parts at Aspanda Trade Fair, Kidnapped January 21, 2016 at Festac Town; James Uduji; kidnapped close to his house at 7th Avenue Festac late last year. Held for six weeks. Paid $1 million. Chief Raymond Okoye – Odu- Na –Ichida, kidnapped 2015. Paid $1 million as ransom, after two months in captive.

Also, Uche Okoroafor, trader at Alaba, kidnapped 2015, held captive for three months, paid $1 million; Elias Ukachukwu kidnapped November 2015. Paid $1 million; and a last victim, Mr Danatus Dunu, kidnapped in Ilupeju February 2017 and fortunately the man escaped from the Igando House where Evans kept him with his boys last month.

According to the Force PRO, CSP Jimoh Moshood, in a statement, “Evans was first declared wanted in August, 2013 when he masterminded the attempted kidnap of Chief Vincent Obianudo, the owner of Young Shall Grow Motors in Festac, Lagos, where a Policeman attached to the victim foiled the attack and killed three of Evans gang members but also lost his life in the process but he regrouped after with several gangs and became more vicious and unleashes terror in the mentioned States of the Federation.

“Evans and his gangs keep their victim kidnapped in Lagos Area at House No. 21 Prophet Asaye Close New Igando, Lagos State until the ransom is paid to him. He never reduces his tagged ransom money. None of his gang members knew his house. “In every kidnap attack, he has a separate armed group that kidnapped victim with him and has another armed group who takes over the victim to their hideouts and prevent them from escaping. The members of the two groups don’t know each other. They complied with Evans instructions.”

‎Some of the properties traced to Evans include two mansions in Magodo, GRA, Phase 2 worth about N300,000,000; two houses in the highbrow area of Accra City in Ghana among many other properties such as exotic cars, expensive watches, Jewelries he bought from the ransom.