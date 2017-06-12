How Sudan Battled, Defeated Rebel Movements From Libya, South Sudan

By Manruf Aldur

Government of the Republic of Sudan has made spirited efforts in recent times to protect its borders and preserve its integrity as a sovereign entity. This has manifested in the determination of its armed forces to rid the country of the rebel movements trying to infiltrate it from Libya and South Sudan.

The professional calling of the Sudanese armed forces came to the fore as it mobilized its mechanized divisions in gritty battles, killing, wounding and capturing many of the rebel forces and their commanders in various theaters of war.

For instance the so- called ‘commander-in-chief’ of the rebel movement of the Minawi group, Jummaah Hagar, had arrived Libya on May 4, 2017 and assembled his Minawi Movement forces mostly in Zhalla area of Libya ready to attack Sudan.

He had mobilized between 70 and 100 armoured vehicles to move to Darfur in co-ordination with dissident forces from Abdul-Alwahid Nur of the Tarada rebel group, with the goal of giving cover to Minawi movement and Tarada group, in their efforts to exit from South Sudan.

The Minawi movement then moved from Libya to Darfur State with160 land cruiser cars, and clashed with Sudanese forces on May 20, 2017 at Bir Murgi. The attacking force led by the rebellious Jabir Ishag, and another notorious rebel leader, Khatir Shatta made a dash into Sudanese territory to despoil and loot in their characteristic style.

However, the rebel forces encountered fierce fire from the Sudanese government forces, which inflicted severe damage on them and huge number of casualties.

After the battle, the rebel forces withdrew engagement distance 37 Kilometers east of Bir Murgi and also running in the direction of the Shegage Crow area.

Rebel losses in the fight in this axis were huge. They were estimated to have lost the following: 6 armoured combat vehicle captured by the Sudanese forces, 2 big cars, 1 box car and 6 dual cannon all captured. Other items seized from the rebels included; 2 knuckles, 2 excavators and the destruction of almost 25 land cruiser cars.

Government forces are still holding much of the area with minimal losses estimated as follows: 4 officers, which the Sudanese authorities considered as martyrs were killed, 35 soldiers were killed while 134, were wounded.

Rebel forces, which suffered a debacle, again gathered in the Wadi Howar under the leadership of renegade Jabir Ishag, the unruly Khatir Shatta, the defiant Abdulallah Backit, and insubordinate Salih Jebel C.

On 19 May 2017, the Minawi and Tarada Group of rebel forces moved from South Sudan, preparing to attack Sudan with a number of vehicles. The Minawi movement had 34 land cruisers, and about 300 men, while the Tarada group had a number of cars estimated to be 32 land cruisers, and 4 big vehicles and about 195 men.

The die was cast as the equally well- trained and disciplined government forces engaged the rebels in Ashirayah area on 20 May 2017. After a fierce battle lasting several hours, the rebel forces were again in debacle, as pandemonium reigned in their midst following heavy bombardment from government forces.

Scattering in all direction and getting more confused, the rebel forces again counted huge losses. Estimated number of rebel vehicles captured in the battle included 39 amoured cars, and 4 heavy military vehicles.

The Government forces methodically destroyed 2 amoured cars and captured 78 rebels, 63 of them were soldiers while 15 of them officers.

Bolstered by this military exploit, the Government forces on May 21, 2017, continued to comb the border between the state of the Eastern and Southern Darfur after the battle between Government forces and rebel leaders in Um Doimat area.

The notorious rebel leaders involved in these battles are; Nimir Abdulrahman, Nurdin Dekris and Majid Wadi. Their forces were crushed by Government forces in the battles amidst heavy rebel losses.

About 50 rebels were killed as Government captured the notorious Nimir Abdul-Rahman, who belonged to Tarada Group and the rebellious Ibrahim Bahloul. Another rebel leader Mohammad Adam Abdul-Salam was killed near Malam in South Darfur state.

Government forces also seized 11 armed land cruiser cars and destroyed 2 cars.

Finally the enemy forces coming from Libya and South Sudan were subdued amidst enormous losses as the government forces seized15 cars, which are in good condition from them and destroyed 4 vehicles.

The government also killed notable rebels such as Jummaah Mondy, Mohamed Adam, Abbas Mayonnaise, and Salih Abdul-Rahman.

Other rebels now in government custody number about 85. Prominent among them are; Nimir Abdul Rahman, Ali Mokhtar, Ayoub Adam and Ahmed Yahaya.

Others are; Bashir Hassan, Ahmed Hassein Adroop, Ibrahim Hassan and Sulaiman Mustafa.

Government forces recorded minimal losses, which included 5 deaths and 15 wounded soldiers in the latest battles.

The Sudanese government has demonstrated immense courage and exceptional military prowess in curtailing rebel activities and would continue to do so until it rids its regions and borders completely of rebels.

The government intensions are well- known and it will not succumb to blackmail and vile propaganda in its quest to uphold its dignity as a nation. The crushing blows unleashed on the rebel forces is enough warning that the government cannot compromise its security and integrity.

– Aldur is a strategic military expert and analyst