A/Ibom To Partner NDDC In Executing Life Touching Projects

By Bernard Tolanidada Dada, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, of Akwa Ibom has said that his administration is ready to partner the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in attracting and executing life touching projects for the benefit of the people.

The Governor stated this on Monday in Ikot Udo-Esang Onna LGA, while Commissioning the Dr Umo Isong Health Center, an initiative of the Clement Isong Foundation(TCIF), the Akwa Ibom State Government (AKSG), in collaboration with the NDDC, Pro Health International, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (NMAN).

The Governor thanked the Chairman of the NDDC for gracing the occasion, pledging the readiness of his government to partner with the NDDC towards upgrading the health centre to a secondary health facility provided the NDDC provides the funds needed to upgrade the facility to the required standard.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the Governing Board of NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma Egba, said the legacies of the late Clement Isong lives on in the lives of the many people he impacted.

Represented by the Akwa Ibom NDDC Commissioner, Hon Samuel Frank, the Chairman said the late Isong played an important role in his life as he got his first board appointment in life courtesy of the magnanimity and benevolence of the late Clement Isong.

Also he recalled that during the sales of buildings within the Ojoja Housing Estate, the price was exorbitant, a situation which compelled him to personally write to Chief Isong requesting for a downward review of the price, an appeal he said Isong acknowledged by also personally replying him and granting his appeal.

He pledged the determination of the NDDC to support the Clement Isong Foundation (TCIF), towards achieving the goals and objectives of the health center.

The event which featured free health care programme, also had in attendance the Akwa Ibom State Deputy Governor, Obong Moses Ekpo, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Clement Isong Foundation, Prof Akpan Ekpo, Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong , his finance counterpart, Hon Linus Nkan among others.