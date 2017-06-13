Quit Notice: Al-Mustapha, MASSOB Leader Broker Peace In Kaduna

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Former chief security officer (CSO) to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd) and the leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of biafra (MASSOB), Chief (Dr) Ralph Nwazurike yesterday met over the quit notice issued to the Igbos to leave the north withion three months.

The meeting which was organised at the instance of Major Al-Mustapha was apparently to intervene into the trending impasse threatening the unity and oneness of the country particularly with the recent quit notice on Igbos resident in the north by coalition of northern youthsorganisations.

According to Major Al-Mustapha, the youths need to wear their thinking caps and use their brains and refused being used to ferment any form of crisis that could affect the unity of the country.

He said that the development in Nigeria that is causing tension is notb surprising, because same may have been sponsored by countries that envy Nigeria.

He explained that in achieving their aims, they could even go as far as sponsoring stooges to leadership positions in the country, or backing rebels to stop countries with huge potentials from reaching their peak.

Al-Mustapha while cautioning the youth from the North, from making statements that would further cause tension in the country, said the youths actions may be borne out of frustration as a result of unpleasant comments coming from the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“We are appealing that our younger ones who have been declared wanted should be set free, and the order of arrest should be rescinded because it is not the solution.”

Speaking also, MASSOB leader, Chief Uwazurike averred that the crisis in Nigeria is being manipulated and caused by politicians, stressing that “the youth must not allow that, the country must continue to exist as one nation but issues of marginalization can be discussed.”

Uwazurike explained that when he founded MASSOB in 1999, it was purely meant to be a peaceful platform through which issues of perceived marginalisation of the Igbo’s in Nigeria could be discussed andtackled.

He explained that even though it was right for any part of the country to seek self-determination, it was wrong to pursue same through violent means.