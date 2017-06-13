Stakeholders Reject NCR Bill In The National Assembly

By ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH

Radiographers in Nigeria and in diaspora have called on the legislators and all Nigerians to reject the proposed National Council On Radiology and Radiation Medicine (NCR) bill in the National Assembly, saying it will generate anarchy and severe intra-profession clashes among contending professions, thereby leading to frequent strikes in the health sector.

Stakeholders who spoke with LEADERSHIP said the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) is already responsible for the practice of Radiology, just as the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria (RRBN) is responsible for Radiography.

They said merging both professional bodies will only generate anarchy, a waste of tax payers’ fund and will not improve patient’s care.

The president, Association of Radiographers of Nigeria, Elizabeth Balogun said the bill has no respect for the doctrine of double jeopardy as it makes provisions for a professional to compulsorily register with its council in addition to registration and licensing by the parent board or council.

“Radiographers are not satisfied that the bill seeks to establish an empire for Radiologists outside of medical council, where other radiologists form the majority to lord anything over others, including radiographers who are professionals in their own right,” she added.

Balogun said Radiographers in Nigeria and in diaspora have rejected the bill, as they are satisfied with the RRBN as their regulatory body and are aware of their legal right to fair hearing and freedom of association.

She however urged Nigerians to call for active participation of Radiographers who are the end users in standard radio diagnostic equipment purchase, in order to help in accelerating the goals towards standard health care delivery rather than allowing an omnibus bill scale through.

In the same vein, former RRBN Chairman, Dr Felix Erondu said the proposed bill negates all global best practice as there is nowhere in the world that a single medical sub-specialty regulates other professional group.