Navy To Begin 2017 Recruitment Exercise

By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy yesterday announced procedures for its 2017 recruitment exercise into the service.

A statement issued by the acting director of Information, Captain Sulieman Dahun said the general public and all interested able bodied young men and women willing to join the service should register online for the 2017 Recruitment exercise.

According to the Nigerian Navy, the registration will commence on July 1, 2017.

“The registration exercise will close on 31 July 2017,” it said.

According to the statement, “Interested applicants are advised to apply online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com and are to note that applications are free of charge.”

“Furthermore, additional information is available at www.navy.mil.ng while the support line on working days from 9am– 4pm is 08159999011.”

