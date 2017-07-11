IBM To Train 5m Nigerians On Technology Skills

By AYOMIDE AYONO, Lagos

Mr. Dipo Falkner, country general manager, IBM West Africa, has disclosed that the company would be training five million Nigerians over the next two years on information and communications technology skills required to enhance the small and medium enterprises (SME) business entrepreneurs.

He made this known during the Nigeria International Technology Exhibition and Conference (NITEC 2017) held in Lagos last week. According to him, plans have been made to start up the programme tagged “Digital Nations Africa” in the last quarter of 2017.

In addition, he disclosed that another mandate of IBM is to help in improving the skill level of technology in Nigeria by training and partnering with Nigerian Universities. “We partner with Nigerian universities. It’s an ongoing exercise whereby we make available a set of solutions to the universities and both the university students and their faculties can get trained and certified on these solutions”, he said.

He added that one of the advantages of these trainings is to make the students technology literates by the time they graduate and as well make them IBM advocates. “What does that do, it gets them job -ready. So when they come out, they are literates on those technology solutions. They can act as advocates to IBM as well as use these solutions when they come out. We also from time to time link together our business partners and clients in to a classroom, one week every quarter to train them, about those solutions”, he stated.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that IBM is a cloud platform and community solutions company which provides leading head solutions to companies and help them transform their businesses successfully. He added that although the organization does not have direct programmes for Small and Medium Enterprises ( SMEs), there is adequate support from the company to organizations that provide services to SMEs.

