Buhari’s Support Group Cautions Fayose, Others Against Attacks On PMB

A pressure group, known as the Buhari Friends Organisation Network, has called on the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode to be cautious of the incessant verbal attacks on President Mohammed Buhari, noting that nobody is above sickness.

Speaking to journalists on Monday after the 50th General Assembly meeting of the group in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the organisation, Saint Athanasius Okon expressed dissatisfaction with the incessant criticism and verbal attacks of the president by the Fayosu and challenged him to back his criticisms with facts.

Okon further warned that as a support group to the President, the organisation would no longer tolerate unwarranted and unverifiable accusations and criticisms from the governor and charged Fayose to focus more on developing and making lives better for the people of Ekiti state.

According to him, ‎”it is now a common knowledge, as you are equally aware, that of very recent, two key persons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), one of them a sitting governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose and F emi Fani Kayode, have chosen the path of dishonor and reckless manner in their habit of negative presentation of information, even as baseless, to the general public, in regard to the health condition of Mr. President, since he left the country on May, 7, 2017.

“As a responsive organisation, very proactive but careful enough not to always react to issues, especially those that have no value and goes contrary to standard practices and decorum. Having monitored and watched with keen interest, we have observed that the two mentioned personalities of PDP, in their attempt to exercise the constitutional right of freedom of expression, have gone astray, thus breaching such enshrined right. The worse of the two is that of a sitting governor, with a mandate of four years to serve his people, even as that of a president, while the other co-traveler, a known political jobber, always seeking for attention and relevance, with the ultimate objective to get political appointment through negative criticism of leaders. The most interesting aspect of the whole thing, is the fact that, these two relevance seekers, are involved in corruption allegations, and as such there are established cases against them in the courts of competent jurisdiction, believing with time, they will have their verdict pronounced, thereafter Nigerians will appreciate the real essence of their continued attacks and incessant insults on the person of the president.”

‎”Since Ayo Fayose does not respect the cherished customs and culture of Yorubaland, especially as concerned respect for elders and leaders, same as Femi Fani Kayode, we shall be equally ready to respond to all manner of their attacks, as they don’t deserve honour and respect from anybody. ”

Okon also revealed that as part of its 5th year anniversary, the Buhari Friends Organisation Network will present a compendium of achievement of Buhari’s government in the past two years to the public soon.

“It is indeed interesting to mention here that, so far this administration has done two years of governance, and for us in the leadership, we decided to put together a comprehensive compendium on the achievements recorded in the past two years and credit same to the President and his cabinet, for public presentation soon,” he added

