My Mother Gave Birth To Me After Vowing To Stop Child-bearing – Adeboye

By Taiwo Ogunmola-Omilani

As the 65th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) with the theme, Halleluyah enters day fifth day, the General Overseer of the ministry Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has revealed that his mother gave birth to him as her fifth child after she had initially stopped having babies, having gotten three females and a male.

He disclosed this during his sermon tagged, ‘Jericho must fall,’ adding that his birth has brought many souls to Christ, including those who were at the deliverance service.

“My mother gave birth to three girls and a boy and she said that she would no longer have any other child. But later, the only son my mother had died and she was persuaded to have one more child to try her luck if she could get another boy. She agreed and I was given birth to”, he said.

Pastor Adeboye, in his sermon, spoke about great prophets in the bible one of which he said was Samuel, whose mother, Hannah, according to him, was able to conquer barrenness, which he said was the wall of Jericho of her life.

He explained that lion, bear and Goliath were the walls of Jericho of King David in the Bible.

According to him, Goliath wanted to defeat the children of Israel and become the king of the land instead of David, but that David killed him and cut the head of a man that would have taken his crown.

The renowned Clergy had earlier announced that the number of children that had been given birth to during this year’s convention at the camp ground had increased to 61 comprising 35 boys and 26 girls.

It was however, observed that the auditorium in the Camp ground was filled to capacity during the service.

Pastor Adeboye later told the congregation that the arena used for the Thursday service and the new camp ground in Shimawa, which would host the programmes for the remaining three days, would be filled to capacity during the Friday Holy Ghost Service of the convention.

Like this: Like Loading...