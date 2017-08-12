International Youth Day: 9mobile Celebrates Nigerian Youths 

BY ONYEANUNA ONYEDIKACHI,

Nigeria’s most innovative and youth-friendly telecommunications company, 9mobile has celebrated Nigerian youths for their exceptional resourcefulness and can-do spirit, and urged them to continue to engage in ventures that foster peace and development.

Joining the United Nations in the commemoration of the International Youth Day 2017, 9mobile restated its commitment to empowering the Nigerian youth through its support for education, arts, entertainment, sports, entrepreneurship and other avenues for youth development.

The theme for the International Youth Day 2017 is Youth Building Peace, which is dedicated to celebrating young people’s contributions to conflict prevention and transformation as well as inclusion, social justice, and sustainable peace.

The Head of Youth Segment, 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, said the telecommunications company places a high value on Nigerian youths because of their vibrancy and the important role they play in the development of the country.

He said, “As a company that is passionate about empowering youths, we at 9mobile celebrate Nigerian youths as the world marks the United Nations International Youth Day. In line with the theme of this year’s International Youth Day, which is ‘Youth Building Peace’, we urge Nigerian youth to endeavor to promote sustainable peace as the country cannot prosper without peace.”

“On our part, 9mobile will continue to partner with the youths by supporting education, entrepreneurship, literature, photography, sports and other endeavors through which Nigerian youths can express their innate talents and abilities. We see greatness in Nigerian youths and by harnessing cutting edge technology to create innovative products and services, we will continue to provide avenues for the youth to achieve great feats.”

Onafowokan added that with its recent brand migration, 9mobile has been repositioned for a future that is powered by innovation, to which the youths belong, and has re-established itself as a prime driver and avid supporter of the Nigerian spirit of excellence.

He noted that historically, 9mobile has excelled in youth engagements from developing youth-centric products and services such as More Cliq (formerly easycliq), to organizing festivals of education, entertainment and sports in campuses across the country and engaging youths in skills acquisition and career counseling programmes.

He said in the bid to stay true to its corporate and brand values, 9mobile retained all of its programmes that are targeted at the youths, which the telco long identified as a critical segment of the telecommunications market.

