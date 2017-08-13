EPL: Man United, West Ham Go For Showdown At Old Traford

BY DICKSON AGBO

Jose Mourinho will open his Premier League title quest today with the clash against West Ham United. The Portuguese soccer tactician has no fresh injury concerns heading into match.

United, who finished fifth last season but qualified for the Champions League through their Europa League success, will be looking for a speedy start as Mourinho prepares for his second full season in charge.

They’ve spent big on three signings – Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof – while West Ham themselves have also strengthened.

The Hammers have significantly strengthened their lineup in between two seasons, but it did not help them much in getting a successful pre-season campaign and they won’t visit Old Trafford in the best of the moods.

Hart has come in on loan, while Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and former United striker Javier Hernandez have also arrived at the London Stadium.

The Red Devils are ready to attack the title after a pretty shaky last term of Premier League.

The Belgian striker, who bagged 25 goals last year with the Toffees, notched three times in pre-season and he got his name to the scoreline in Tuesday’s UEFA Super Cup loss to real Madrid (2-1).

Slaven Bilic probably made the best moves this summer as he did not spend a fortune to sign the likes of Marko Arnautovic and former Man Utd man Javier Hernandez Chicharito who will clearly add on the sharpness in the final third.

However, the Hammers have been very easy to break down in last three friendlies as they conceded two goals to Werder Bremen and three to Altona 93 and Manchester City each.

Head to head:The Red Devils did not have any troubles with West Ham United last year as they have won both meetings with the Hammers by at least two goals difference.

