Global Vision School: 10 Years Of Educational Revolution In Niger State

By Danlami Musa

Primary and secondary education has been a challenge in Niger State, judging by the quality of learning from the managers, teachers and infrastructure which experts say has degraded over time. Kudos goes to the efforts of the administration of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State for the bold ‘old school approach’ aimed at revamping some of the dilapidated schools across the state.

Indeed, it is the responsibility of government to provide for its people the basic necessity of life including security, welfare, education and others. In Niger State and in several states of the federation, the quantum of responsibilities has burdened governments at all levels hence, the entering of the private sector to take up and fill some of the gaps created in order to achieve development of the people.

On of such is the entrance of Global Vision School in Suleja, Suleja local government area near Abuja. Although located in Niger State, the closeness of Suleja to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has impacted on the population of the ancient city, almost stretching to the edges, vital infrastructure including learning facilities.

As a way of filling the vacuum in addressing the educational needs of the people of Suleja and the state in general, Global Vision School was established on January 7, 2007 by the executive director, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi Adegboyega. At inception, it had only a Nursery and Primary school. However, in September of the same year, the school was moved to the permanent site located by B-Division Police Station, Gazunu Road, Suleja, where the secondary section was established.

The approval was given by the Niger State government for it to operate a primary school on January 6, 2009 which was later upgraded to a junior secondary school on February 26, 2009. The vision of the institution was on the premise of building a school with a passion for standard, excellence and qualitative educational system that will generate benefits to stake holders and the society in general.

Its mission is to raise a reputable generation by enhancing educational development in Nigeria through the establishment of a school of international repute. It also on the core values as: patriotism, dedication, high academic standard, great vision, commitment, efficiency and team work.

In its 10 years of delivering quality education to Nigerians and improving the standard of learning in Niger State, the gender sensitive educational centre has made some achievements that are worth remembering on its glorious timeline of history. She won the Kapital FM poetry competition for three consecutive years that is 2008, 2009 and 2010. During this period, pupils had embarked on several trips to the Republic of Togo, the first being in April 2009.

The unprecedented growth of the school has earned the executive director, four different awards. The school also came third position in the famous Cowbell National Mathematics competition for Niger State in 2011. The school is accredited for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO), Senior School Certificate Examination both for West African Examination Council (WAEC) and National Examination Council (NECO). The success rate in these exams, according to available records, is 87 percent.

To further encourage integration and add to moral upbringing, Global Vision School went a step further to establish the boarding section of the school in September 2011. The boarding section has grown from strength to strength. The school has been having inter-house quiz and spelling competitions on a termly basis.

So far, the school has graduated six sets of students since it was approved as a centre for WAEC. Many of whom are in their undergraduate studies within and outside the country. They are found studying in reputable institutions such as: Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, FUT Minna, University of Nigeria, Nnsuka, NAU, Afebabalola University, Ado-Ekiti, FUT Akure, University of Benin, Al- arazi University in Sudan among others.

The school is exposing pupils to self realisation and success individually and collectively. It is expected that in the next two years, some of them will graduate as doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers, engineers among others that will in turn contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria in a global competitive environment.

Suffice to say that in the 2017 Jamb examination, Musa Ibrahim Okai, a student of the school, scored 305 and in his SSCE, he made A1 in Mathematics along with other distinctions, a record setting for the school and in the state in recent times.

It is on the outstanding success of the school that the management recently rolled out the drums as she marked her 11th Speech, Prize and Graduation ceremony to showcase its pupils and students’ talents.

Charging the graduating set, the chairman, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Alhaji Jafaru Aminu said the institution combines both academic and morale development, reminding them that they are moving to the next level in their learning cadre.

He further enjoined the graduands to be diligent and disciplined, remain focused as they have been equipped to be successful in life while charging them to remain Godly.

In addition, they also took with them a motherly touch of guidance from the director of the school, Hajiya Halima Usman, urging the graduands not to lose track of their upbringing. She added that the outgoing students will continue to leave an indelible legacy of excellence, achievement and tradition for generations to come. She also urged them to translate the good things they have learnt into the welfare of humanity.

To this end, education without values as useful as it is, seems rather to make man a cleverer devil. Intelligence plus character is the goal of true education. Global Vision school will not relent in its effort to give a sound, cultured, courteous, creative and innovative education, the purpose of which is to achieve academic, sporting and cultural learning with a maintained motivation in the classroom.

Parents are hereby urged to give priority to their children’s education and uphold the importance of intrinsic education. For Global Vision School, the last 10 years have been very satisfying in spite of the recent economic challenges that have impacted negatively on the education sector, parents, governments and the society in general.

– Musa is a public affairs analyst, wrote from Suleja

