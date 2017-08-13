LACK OF GOOD LEADERSHIP, PROBLEM OF NIGERIA -CLERIC

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA,

Senior Pastor of the Glorious Destiny Family Church, Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, has declared that the problem of Nigeria is not caused by resources or people but caused by lack of true and good leadership.

Idoniboye, who made the declaration in Port Harcourt while delivering a sermon at the church, stated that most of the times, the country has had bad leadership, accompanied by bad motives, while the few good leadership with good motives that had emerged in th country never lasted.

He said, “Our nation’s problem is not the problem of resources, it is not the problem of people it is the problem of the lack of true and good leadership. Most of the times, the leadership we have in this nation is wrong leadership with wrong motives. The few times we had leadership with good motives, they didn’t not last.”

Preaching on the topic, “Power of Service”, the cleric said for someone to qualify to serve, his motives must be right and not self-serving, adding that honour flows from service.

Idoniboye said, “A leader’s motives must be right. If his motives are self-serving, we have to be careful about him. Any man that ascends to a place of leadership, honour follows him.

“True service is when we allow God to work through us for his glory and honour. There are things you will never ask for, but for the fact that you are serving, they are delivered to you.”

Quoting Book of Revelations 22:12, the cleric insisted that it is only God that rewards, pointing out that every service rendered has a reward from God.

He said, “In his life, no person can reward you; only God rewards. Man can give you salary, awards and other things, but not reward. We must know that every service will be rewarded.”

