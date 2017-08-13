Obaseki Assembles Experts To Reposition Agric Sector

By: Patrick Ochoga

…‎Targets top place in seed production, aquaculture, livestock

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday inaugurated a 15-man Governor’s Council on Agriculture to reposition the state’s agricultural sector.

The decision to assemble the team of agricultural experts was the outcome of a strategy session to revamp the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, located in the state.

According to the governor, the expanded Council would take a broad view of the state’s agricultural sector and outline strategies that would make the state the number one crop enterprise zone, specifically in, oil palm, tubers, cocoa, rice, vegetables, aquaculture and livestock amongst others.

The Council would also tackle the issue of dearth of manpower for modern agricultural activities by transforming the College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi into a world class institute that would deliver the desirable graduates to service the agricultural sector.

Obaseki urged the Council to break into sub-committees that would handle the referenced areas and meet quarterly to review their work.

He added that he expects the transformed College to be able to train between 2,000 to 5,000 capable students that would contribute to the development of the sector in the state, and assured that 200,000 hectares of land would be provided for the graduates to display their skills.

In their responses, the Managing Director of Presco Plc and Okomu Plc, Felix Nwabuko and Grahem Hefer, respectively thanked the governor for the steps taken so far to revamp the agricultural sector in the state and promised to deliver on the assigned tasks