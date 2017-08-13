Rotary Club To Donate 30 Incubators To Hospital

The new President of Rotary Club of Omole Golden District 9110, Nigeria, Rotarian Oshinibosi Abiodun, said on Sunday that the club would provide 30 incubators and 10 phototherapy machines for Ifako/Ijaiye General Hospital.

Abiodun announced the plan during his installation as president for 2017/2018 at the Excellence Hotel, Omole, Ogba, Lagos

He promised that the club would continue to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged during his tenure.

The Rotarian said that the incubators planned for Ifako/Ijaiye General Hospital would help in saving lives.

Abiodun said a visit to the hospital showed that the seven incubators there were the ones the club donated some years back.

“They can never be enough. We will donate incubators and phototherapy machines to the hospital as these would help put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged people in the society.

“Ifako/Ijaiye General Hospital is serving at least four general hospitals, where it is located. It is imperative that we do this,” he said.

The new president promised that long lasting insecticide treated nets would also be donated to five identified wards in the hospital.

He listed several other programmes to be put in place to make the lives of the people better, promising to serve with a clear conscience.

“The standards are high, expectations enormous and I see and feel the heavy pressure of responsibility to sustain the accomplishments.

“I hereby reaffirm my commitment to provide the leadership that will motivate us as a team to continually set the pace and make a difference as we put smiles on the faces of the less- privileged in our communities,” he said.

The Governor of District 9110 of the Rotary International, Rotarian Dr Wale Ogunbadejo, said that the district could be the smallest in Africa, but was the most powerful.

He said that the district had embarked on several projects such as fighting malaria and eradicating polio in Nigeria, amongst others.

On the role of the youth in development, he said that Rotary has interact clubs in secondary schools and Rotarian clubs in higher institutions, while Rotary is for people above 30 years of age.

“We have so many projects for the youth such as empowering and mentoring projects because they are the future leaders.

“I want the youth to desist from going into crimes despite the current economic recession in the country,” he said.

The mother of the day at the event, Mrs Saidat Oladunjoye, told journalists that rotary club was notable for its humanitarian activities.

Oladunjoye, who is a Rotarian, emphasised that rotary clubs provide for the indigents in the society and support the government in every way they could to provide infrastructure for the people.

The keynote speaker at the event, Mr Dele Momodu urged the new administration to be selfless, adding that rotary clubs contribute to the development of the country through their various projects.

Momodu, who is the Publisher of Ovation Magazine, said that every Nigerian should be ready to make sacrifice as his or her brother’s keeper.

He lauded the Rotary Club for helping people to carry their burdens through their programmes. (NAN)

