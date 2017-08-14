CHAN Qualifiers: Squirrels Shock Super Eagles

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Super Eagles Team B began their quest for qualification to the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Kenya on a disappointing note as they were beaten 1-0 by Squirrels of Benin at the Stade de l’Amitié in Cotonou, yesterday.

The host skipper, Seibou Mama scored a late penalty to sealed first leg victory for the home team.

The Squirrels were then awarded a late penalty when Hafiz Aremu brought down a Beninoise player in the Super Eagles box.

The home-based Eagles will entertain Benin Republic in the return leg in a week time in Kano.

The winner between both Nigeria and Benin Republic will qualify automatically for the 2018 CHAN in Kenya.

