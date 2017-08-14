EBSU-ASUU Shuns Nationwide Industrial Action

By Obinna Ogbonnaya

…We Will Meet On Wednesday To Decide If To Join – ASUU Chair

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Ebonyi State University, EBSU chapter has shunned the nationwide industrial action declared by the national body of the union over poor funding of the universities.

Other issues raised by the Union for embarking on the indefinite strike action includes, part-payment of salaries of lecturers and the kidnap of two lecturers of the University of Maiduguri by the Boko Haram sect.

When LEADERSHIP visited the College of Agriculture campus of the institution, it was observed that students were seen in their classes receiving lectures while others were also seen in clusters discussing the industrial action.

At the School of Medicine, a senior staff of the institution who spoke to LEADERSHIP on grounds of anonymity said that the leadership of the union are yet to communicate to them on the resolution of the national body adding that until that is done and congress held, they would continue to discharge their duties.

LEADERSHIP also observed that student and lecturers at the School of Medicine went about their normal business receiving their lectures while others were seen doing their practical work and other assignment.

At the Permanent site of the institution, it was also observed that both the students, lecturers and other staff of the school felt ignorant of the industrial action and were seen engaging in their daily activities.

One of the students, Chike Igwe express dissatisfaction with the planned industrial action by the union describing it as injustice on the part of the students and commended the leadership of the union in the institution for not joining in the strike action.

According to him: “I believe and trust that the leadership of the union in Ebonyi State University will not join other institution and branches in the industrial action because I believe that whatever their agitations are, the Ebonyi state government would resolve it to enable the students to continue to receive their lectures “.

When contacted, the Ebonyi State University Chapter Chairman of ASUU, Dr. Uche Onwe said that the branch is yet to join the industrial action adding that they still have to meet on Wednesday this week to take a decision on the industrial action.

According to him, “I just got back from Abuja where we meet and took the decision to embark on the industrial action but each chapter will get back and call for a congress were the issues raised would be address and a decision taken on if to join or not, so by Wednesday, it would be clearer if EBSU will join the industrial action or not. We have our peculiarities”.

