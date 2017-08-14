Kerosene Scarcity: Stakeholders Advocate Involvement Of Microfinance Banks

By Richard Ndoma, Calabar

Worried by the scarcity of kerosene, major stakeholders in oil and gas industry have advocated for the involvement of micro finance banks across the country in distribution of the product.

According to them, the involvement of micro finance banks would not only act as a bridge between the supplier and the end user, but ensuring that the product as well as right pricing get to the end users.

The stakeholders, who spoke while interacting with members of House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) at Calabar Free Trade Zone over the weakened, decried the activities of middlemen in the industry and suggested that with intervention of micro finance banks, undue price would not be transferred from the depot to the end users by middlemen.

Expressing worry at the activities of middlemen in the industry middlemen in his CFTZ office in Calabar, the Managing Director of Fyn field Fynefield, Petroleum, Mr Akshay Saxena, he said since cardinal points of the Committee visits is to make sure the right price of kerosene gets to the consumer in quality and at cheaper rate, it is important that we understand the system first.

Saxena explained that between the time of depots’ sells and distribution to the surface tanks owners, there are lots of price differentials in between, adding that most people who retail this product, DPK, are mostly surface tanks owners sometimes who sells in large quantity more than filling stations.

According to him, most of retailers of kerosene are mostly house wives, little business women and men who can sell between 5, 000 and 10, 000 litres of kerosene but cannot stock up their tanks as they don’t have enough money to pay in bulk to suppliers.

The MD said: “But the middlemen who have money to pay and buy large quantity would end up getting some discounts from depots. They then go back to these retailers and charge huge credit from these surface tanks owners and they end up hiking the price enormously. So, because the surface tanks owners are getting it from bulk buyers/middlemen on credit have no option than to accept it.

“So, you find a situation whereby a depot that sells a litre of kero for instance at N135 to middlemen would end selling it end user at N200 to these surface tanks owners who also in turn would add addition N5 or N10 to make profit, thereby selling to end user at N210. So as government price increases, this has been the case in the last two years, so also do retailers increase to remain in the market. Also this is because of supply demand theory.

“I, therefore, suggest that govt should create a platform whereby the microfinance banks come into the picture and take the position of these middlemen, who buys product and supply on credit at exorbitant rate to surface tanks owners.

“By empowering micro finance banks to fill up the gap, they would have ended up doing one of their lines businesses, which is to provide opportunity for people at micro level do businesses.

“Besides, they would act a bridge between the supplier and the end user, thereby ensuring that the right pricing gets to them; the price that would not be transferred from the depot to the end user. Probably only transport cost and a little interest the Micro finance would charge the surface tanks owners since the banks would be giving them some credit for some time.”

He, however, advised that Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, should regulate the micro finance banks to ensure that these surface tanks owners are actually surface tanks or not so that they can have date base and begin to improve upon the consumption battle.

He commended NNPC by trying to ensure that out 10m litres of DPK consumed locally daily, they bridge it by 5m litres while the other 5 m litres is imported.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Ifafon oil Ltd, My Ignatius Edema, said the committee should come up with recommendation on how best to finance the finance importation as exchange rate is so high that nobody would import a product at higher price and sell at a loss.

He said the world is going biodiesel so Nigeria oil industry should not be left behind.

Responding the Chairman of House of Reps committee on petroleum resources, Downstream) Dr Joseph Akinlaja, commended them for safety measures and suggestions on how to make kerosene affordable, unadulterated and manageable, especially .intervening through the micro finance banks on the product distribution.

Akinlaja said: “We came here to assess and see how kerosene can be affordable to all at high quality and low price. We commend the depots for their planed investment in hydro-carbon because the future of Nigeria depends on gas. Well CFTZ is an asset to the Nigeria’s economic development.

“We have come to know why kerosene is expensive and also come to ask the players –those in supply and distribution-in the industry what way forward. We are actually concerned with kerosene explosion as a result of no fault of theirs.

“We have identified a whole lot of problem ranging from haulage, distribution to surface tanks issues. And we want to see how these challenges can be reduced to a minimal level.

Companies visited by the committee include FynField, Ibafon, Linc and DOZZY.

