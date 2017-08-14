LEADERSHIP Labour Editor Emerges LACAN Chairman

* Labour Minister, Oshiomhole, Agary, Wabba, Kaigama to grace inauguration

Comrade Michael Oche, a foremost Labour correspondent with Leadership Newspaper has been elected chairman of Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN). He is to takeover from Mr. Soji Eze Fagbemi, the Labour Editor, Nigerian Tribune Newspaper, who has piloted the affairs of the association for a few years.

In a keenly contested election held at the Labour House, Abuja on Friday, Comrade Oche was declared the winner after pulling 16 votes out of 27 to defeat Mr. Johnbosco Agbakwuru of Vanguard with eight votes, and Mr. Sam Ogbeifun of Silverbird TV/Rythm with three votes.

Other elected executives to pilot the affairs of the association for the next three years are: Tony Akowe of Nation Newspaper, who was elected Vice Chairman with 15 votes to defeat Ekaette Ibuot with 14 votes and Patrick Abulu of African Independent Television (AIT), the General Secretary, with 15 votes to beat Chinedu Echianu of vision fm with 12 votes. Joan Nwagwu of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Comrade Moses John of Blueprint, who contested for the positions of Treasurer and Welfare/Publicity respectively, were returned unopposed.

Chairman of the Electoral Credentials Committee, Comrade Collins Olayinka who announced the results, thanked the congress for the smooth process of the exercise.

Comrade Oche will officially take over from Mr. Fagbemi, at the inauguration and handover ceremony to be held at the Labour House, Auditorium, on Tuesday next week.

Special Guests to grace the inauguration are the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; immediate past Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Former Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Labour. Timiebi Koripamo-Agary, the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, TUC President Comrade Bobboi Kaigama.

Others are the former Ministers of Labour, Barrister Adetokunbo Kayode and Emeka Wogu; The Managing Director, NSITF Bayo Somefun, the Director General, NDE, Dr. Nasir Ladan Mohammed and the Director General of MINILS, Alhaji Saliu Ishaq Alabi; the pioneer Chairman of LACAN and Treasurer, Mrs Ekemini Ladejobi and juliana Taiwo-Obalonye; and other labour leaders.

Like this: Like Loading...